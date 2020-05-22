‘Gulabo Sitabo’ trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan’s comedy is full of quirk and heart

The trailer of Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, is out and promises to be a great comedy to tide through the lockdown.

Set in Lucknow, ‘Mirza’ (played Amitabh Bachchan) is a 78yrs old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession: an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow. But he has a problem: ‘Baankey’ (Ayushmann Khuranna) a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, who matches Mirza bit for bit in their ceaseless bantering.

Bachchan’s character wants to get rid of his tenant, but Khurrana won’t leave — the film explores the hilarious banter between the two, and stars the likes of Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala among others.

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Gulabo Sitabo will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories.