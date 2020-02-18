‘Guilty’ trailer: Kiara Advani’s Netflix Original explores themes of sexual consent and victim-blaming

The trailer of Kiara Advani’s Netflix Original Guilty has been released. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the footage dropped a day after the release of the first poster.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar’s digital content section of Dharma Productions’ that is called Dharmatic. The cast also includes Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir.

Guilty follows the life of wild college youngster Nanki (played by Kiara) who is a musician, and enjoys a millennial life with her tribe of buddies in the band, and her boyfriend VJ. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, after a wild, raucous party and concert, VJ is accused of rape by another girl Tanu Kumar.

Will Nanki trust her boyfriend and stick up for him? As the news goes viral, the case becomes a sensations, loyalties and friendships are tested, as the movie explores the themes of sexual consent, victim-blaming, emotional and mental well-being, who is truly ‘guilty’ and so on.

Kiara’s role in her earlier Netflix collaboration with anthology Lust Stories was a huge hit, and the actor is riding a wave of success after films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz.

Guilty director Ruchi Narain is known as the writer behind films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail, and has also directed Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow and Hanuman Da’ Damdaar.

The film will be released on March 6 on Netflix.