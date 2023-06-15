HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Guillermo del Toro states five of his projects have been turned down in the last two months

Del Toro also said that he’ll focus on animated feature films going forward

June 15, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Guillermo Del Toro

Guillermo Del Toro | Photo Credit: Laura Antonelli/REX/Shutterstock

In a recent interaction at the Annecy animation festival, Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro said that studios have turned down five of his projects in the last two months. The director called out the film industry for being “geared toward grinding out sh*t and destroying your art.”

ALSO READ
The Museum of Modern Art’s exhibit on ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is a masterclass in stop-motion animation

“They still say no to me. In the last two months, they said no to five of my projects. So it doesn’t go away. Making movies is eating a sandwich of sh*t. There’s always sh*t, just sometimes you get a little more bread with yours,” said the filmmaker. “The rate of productivity against your efforts will remain frustratingly difficult, and frustratingly long. And you will always encounter assholes. But have faith in the stories you want to tell and wait until someone wants to buy them.”

Del Toro also said that he’ll focus on animated feature films going forward. Speaking about his love for animation, the director said, “There are a couple more live-action movies I want to do but not many. After that, I only want to do animation. That’s the plan.”

With his stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio opening to rave reviews, his film Buried Giant is also an animated feature. “Animation to me is the purest form of art, and it’s been kidnapped by a bunch of hoodlums. We have to rescue it. [And] I think that we can Trojan-horse a lot of good sh*t into the animation world. I believe you can make an adult fantasy drama with stop-motion and move people emotionally. I think stop-motion can be intravenous, it can go straight to your emotions in a way that no other medium can.”

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / cartoon & animation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.