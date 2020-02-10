Gucci purple, an Indian designer and brooches for men on the Oscars 2020 red carpet

Red carpet coverage isn’t just about the women anymore. Be it at the BAFTAs, Grammys or today’s Academy Awards, men are known to be either classic or adventurous. Most noticeable was the bijoux on several stars — Timothée Chalamet, Mahershala Ali, Brad Pitt, Taika Waititi (see pictures) ...

For Kobe: Director Spike Lee wore a strong tribute to basketball player Kobe Bryant, who recently passed away in a helicopter crash — the Gucci purple suit with gold trim featured Bryant’s jersey number, 24, on the lapel. And his kicks? Nike Kobe 9 Elite Strategy sneakers. The royal shade was repeated during Sir Elton John’s performance of the night’s Best Original Song, ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from Rocketman. He paired his Gucci suit with a pink and green crystal bow tie from the same label.

No surprise there: As for extreme dresser, Billy Porter, he showed off Jimmy Choo gold heels, shiny feathers and a sweeping skirt by Giles Deacon.

Was Utkarsh wearing…zari?: Indian representation on the Oscars stage came with Utkarsh Ambudkar’s mid-show rap recap. While the multi-hyphenate sported Ermenegildo Zegna XXX on the red carpet, he switched to a blue suit with zari borders on the sleeves and trousers. Some social media snooping revealed it to be a #SandySuit, designed by Sandy Kaur Gill, better known as TheSandyLion. She has styled the likes of Hasan Minhaj and Lilly Singh, and her signature includes bands of zari at the cuff and hem.

Who is Venk Modur?: One name that has been popping up on our timelines is stylist Venk Modur’s, especially after the Golden Globes last month, where he styled the actor Brian Cox in Hugo Boss, and the latter went on to win best actor in a TV drama for his role in Succession. At today’s Academy Awards, Modur, who is on a mission to feature more South Asian designers on Hollywood red carpets, chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Smriti Mundhra, the Oscar-nominated director and producer of documentary short, St. Louis Superman. For her co-director Sami Khan, it was a pleated sherwani by Ashwin Thiyagarajan. “I first met Modur when he was in the city — he dropped by my studio and really liked my work. When he suggested we work together, I did not think it would be for the Oscars,” laughs the Chennai-based designer. The brief was to create something structured, with subtle nods to tradition. “That’s why we went with a black sherwani; the pleats at the bottom add some flair, and the trousers have subtle tone on tone embroidery,” he explains.

Here are a few sharp-dressers from the evening.