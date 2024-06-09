ADVERTISEMENT

‘Grrr’ trailer: Suraj Venjaramoodu must save Kunchacko Boban from a lion in this comedy-drama

Published - June 09, 2024 01:27 pm IST

Directed by Jay K, the film also stars Shruthi Ramachandran, Anagha, and Rajesh Madhavan in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Kunchacko Boban, the lion, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in stills from ‘Grrr’ | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainments/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film, Grrr, starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu, was released by the makers on Saturday. Directed by Jay K, the film is set to release in theatres on June 14.

The trailer begins with a news telecast on the disappearance of Rejimon Nadar (Boban), a case that is speculated to be an honour killing. Little do they know that Reji is busy indulging in a shenanigan of unimaginable proportions. A drunk Reji seems to have deliberately entered a lion’s enclosure in a zoo, challenging the wild animal for a duel.

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s zookeeper character has been bestowed the responsibility of saving Reji, while the authorities do their best to tranquillize the animal.

Characters played by actors such as Shruthi Ramachandran, Anagha, Rajesh Madhavan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Manju Pillai, Senthil Krishna, Ramesh Pisharody and Shobi Thilakan are also seen in the trailer.

Written by Jay along with Praveen S, Grrr is produced by Shaji Nadesan and actor Arya under the banner August Cinema. With music by Dawn Vincent, Kailas Menon and Tony Tarz, the film has cinematography by Jayesh Nair and editing by Vivek Harshan.

Watch the trailer of Grrr here:

