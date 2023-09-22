HamberMenu
‘Griselda’ teaser: Sofia Vergara stars as ‘The Godmother’ of the underworld in Netflix’s series

Created by ‘Narcos’ alum Eric Newman, ‘Griselda’ premieres on January 25, 2024

September 22, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sofia Vergara as ‘Griselda’

Sofia Vergara as ‘Griselda’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released the teaser trailer of Griselda, the upcoming series that has actor Sofia Vergara playing the titular Colombian drug trafficker. The series hails from Narcos alum, writer-producer Eric Newman and director Andrés Baiz, and is set to premiere on Netflix on January 25, 2024.

The 50-second teaser shows Griselda Blanco addressing a room full of drug lords. “I heard that you liked my product. We can make a lot of money together,” she says and is interrupted by a man who seems unaware of who this woman is.

“Inspired by Griselda Blanco, a savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman who rose from obscurity to become “The Godmother” of the underworld, Griselda tells the story of a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Witness how her lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family,” reads a description on Netflix’s website

The cast of the series also includes Alberto GuerraVanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez and José Zúñiga.

Griselda is created by Newman, Ingrid Escajeda, Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro. Andrés Baiz directs all the episodes.

Notably, Blanco’s story was previously told in many films and shows, including the 2018 feature Cocaine Godmother and the 2006 documentary Cocaine Cowboys.

