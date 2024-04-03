‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 21

April 03, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for its 21st season by ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The return of the acclaimed series, which had been in the works for a while, comes as the strikes-impacted 20th season recently returned to the network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the renewal marks the second season under new showrunner Meg Marinis, who took over at the end of season 19 for Krista Vernoff. It is created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season,” Rhimes said in a statement.

No details about the returning cast have been revealed, but leading lady Ellen Pompeo, who plays the role of Dr Meredith Grey in the series, is expected to continue her role in a recurring capacity after exiting ahead of season 20 as a series regular.

Grey's Anatomy remains the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history after surpassing ER in 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.