Greta Lee-Teo Yoo starrer ‘Past Lives’ to release in India

June 06, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

Renowned playwright Celine Song’s debut film Past Lives is set to release in India. The film stars Greta Lee, and Teo Yoo as the lead couple. PVR Inox Pictures is bringing the acclaimed film to the country.

Past Lives tells the story of two childhood friends, who reunite after 20 years. They discover an affectionate spark for each other. As forgotten feelings begin to surface, what happens next forms the crux of the movie.

Past Lives opened across four screens in Los Angeles and New York to rave reviews. It has become the second biggest limited opening of the year so far. “K-Pop (BTS) and K-Drama (Parasite) have been augmenting content into pop culture and we are glad to grow this community by bringing it to cinemas across India,” said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Inox Pictures.

