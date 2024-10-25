Greta Lee joins cast of Willem Dafoe’s next movie ‘Late Fame’

Past Lives star Greta Lee will feature alongside Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe in the upcoming movie Late Fame.

According to Variety, Lee boarded the project after the exit of Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller over scheduling conflicts.

The movie will be directed by Kent Jones, a film critic-turned-director who made his debut with the critically acclaimed title Diane, starring Mary Kay Place and Jake Lacy.

In Late Fame, Lee will play Gloria, a mercurial theatre actress whose magnetic personality and unpredictable allure upend the life of Dafoe’s Ed Saxberger, a former poet rediscovered by a group of young artists.

As per the official synopsis, the film explores the “illusory effect of praise on the soul, and the lingering ghostly presence of the past, whether it’s imagined or vividly remembered.” The script is written by Samy Burch of May December fame.

Late Fame is produced by Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films.

