GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greta Lee joins cast of Willem Dafoe’s next movie ‘Late Fame’

Lee boarded the project after the exit of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ star Sandra Hüller over scheduling conflicts

Published - October 25, 2024 02:03 pm IST

PTI
Greta Lee attends the Academy Museum Gala fundraiser at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 19, 2024.

Greta Lee attends the Academy Museum Gala fundraiser at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Past Lives star Greta Lee will feature alongside Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe in the upcoming movie Late Fame.

According to Variety, Lee boarded the project after the exit of Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller over scheduling conflicts.

‘Past Lives’ movie review: Celine Song’s debut film is uniquely personal and universally poignant

The movie will be directed by Kent Jones, a film critic-turned-director who made his debut with the critically acclaimed title Diane, starring Mary Kay Place and Jake Lacy.

In Late Fame, Lee will play Gloria, a mercurial theatre actress whose magnetic personality and unpredictable allure upend the life of Dafoe’s Ed Saxberger, a former poet rediscovered by a group of young artists.

As per the official synopsis, the film explores the “illusory effect of praise on the soul, and the lingering ghostly presence of the past, whether it’s imagined or vividly remembered.” The script is written by Samy Burch of May December fame.

Late Fame is produced by Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films.

‘The Legend of Ochi’ trailer: Helena Zengel protects a mythical creature from Willem Dafoe in A24’s latest

Published - October 25, 2024 02:03 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.