Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ trailer out; starring Margot Robbie, the film is set to release on July 21

April 05, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Washington

Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is the first major film production during Mattel’s current corporate era under CEO Ynon Kreiz

ANI

A still from ‘Barbie’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros

Warner Bros has unveiled the latest trailer and posters for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film ‘Barbie’, which is slated to release in theatres on July 21.

According to Deadline, a U.S.-based media company, the new trailer shows a bit more of the dazzling world of Barbie Land, inhabited by the iconic Mattel doll Barbie (Margot Robbie) and her boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling), before going on to tease their departure into the so-called “Real World.”

The new poster introduced the entire cast and shared glimpses of several Barbies and Kens. The many versions of Barbies include Issa Rae (president Barbie), Kate McKinnon (gymnast Barbie), Nicola Coughlan (diplomat Barbie), Alexandra Shipp (writer Barbie), Ritu Arya (journalist Barbie), Hari Nef (doctor Barbie), Emma Mackey (physicist Barbie), Dua Lipa (mermaid Barbie), Ana Cruz Kayne (judge Barbie), and Sharon Rooney (lawyer Barbie).

Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans are playing different versions of Ken.

The poster also introduced the human characters from the film. America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, and Connor Swindells will be playing the characters.

Barbie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, is the first major film production during Mattel’s current corporate era under CEO Ynon Kreiz. On a podcast last month, Gerwig confessed to being daunted by taking on the project.

According to Deadline, “It was terrifying. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible,’” Gerwig told singer-songwriter Dua Lipa in an episode of her podcast At Your Service. “It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?”

Gerwig added that she took the film on given the sense that the “terror” it was bringing upon her was of the “really interesting” variety — that the film would challenge her in ways that would be productive.

