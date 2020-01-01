Greta Gerwig working on a musical involving tap dancing

Actor-director Greta Gerwig has a next project planned post Little Women and it is a musical.

The filmmaker’s latest release, the modern retelling of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, opened well at the box office along with overwhelming reviews.

But Gerwig is tight-lipped on the details of her forthcoming musical.

“One thing I feel that the world is really missing right now is tap dancing. I’m just going to say that,” she said on Variety’s ‘The Big Ticket’ podcast.

Gerwig is set to return to acting in a production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters with actor Oscar Isaac at the New York Theatre Workshop.

The director is also co-writing a script with partner and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach for a live-action Barbie movie starring actor Margot Robbie.

Both Gerwig and Baumbach are expected to earn multiple nods, including best director and best picture, at the 2020 Oscars for their films Little Women and Marriage Story, a divorce drama.