Greta Gerwig to direct ‘Narnia’ movies for Netflix

July 04, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 06:31 pm IST

In 2018, Netflix announced had acquired the film and TV rights to ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ book series

The Hindu Bureau

Director Greta Gerwig. | Photo Credit: AP

According to sources from The Hollywood Reporter, Greta Gerwig has been linked to directing film adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia books for Netflix. The director is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Barbiefeaturing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement yet, there have been ongoing rumours that Gerwig, who previously collaborated with Netflix on the Noah Baumbach-directed film White Noise, would take on the challenge of bringing Narnia to the big screen.

In 2018, Netflix announced that they had acquired the film and TV rights to The Chronicles of Narnia book series.

Prior to Netflix securing the rights, Disney successfully adapted The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) and Prince Caspian (2008) to the silver screen. Additionally, Fox released The Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010.

