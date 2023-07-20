ADVERTISEMENT

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

July 20, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, a director couple, welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Greta is awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated film ‘Barbie’

PTI

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig | Photo Credit: thebaumbachian/Instagram

Director couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have become parents to their second child, a baby boy. Gerwig, who is awaiting the release of her film Barbie, which she co-wrote with her partner, told fashion magazine Elle UK that she gave birth four months ago.

"He's a little schmoo. That's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby. I'm still doing that thing where I wake up every hour to 90 minutes and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby," she said. Gerwig, 39, and Baumbach, 53, are already parents to four-year-old son Harold.

ALSO READ:‘Barbenheimer’: Why the ‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ phenomenon is a movie event for the ages

Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 13, with his former wife, actor Jennifer Jason Leigh. Gerwig and Baumbach, who have worked together on several films such as Frances Ha and White Noise, have been in a relationship since 2011.

