ADVERTISEMENT

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach tie the knot

December 21, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, most recently worked on the record-breaking ‘Barbie’, which they co-wrote and she directed

PTI

Greta Gerwig, and Noah Baumbach. | Photo Credit: AP

Director-writer couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were married in New York at City Hall. A representative for Gerwig confirmed the news to People magazine.

ALSO READ
‘Barbie’ movie review: Pastel, plastic, and adorably savage

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, most recently worked on the record-breaking Barbie, which they co-wrote and she directed. The couple has been together for over a decade, meeting on Baumbach's 2010 directorial Greenberg before they officially started dating in 2011. They got engaged in 2020.

Earlier this year, Gerwig and Baumbach welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They became parents to their first child, Harold (four). Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 12, with his former wife and Greenberg co-writer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

ALSO READ:When Einstein had something to do with Barbie

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to working on their own projects, the duo has frequently collaborated in a writing, directing or acting capacity on films, including White Noise, Frances Ha and Mistress America.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US