GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach tie the knot

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, most recently worked on the record-breaking ‘Barbie’, which they co-wrote and she directed

December 21, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

PTI
Greta Gerwig, and Noah Baumbach.

Greta Gerwig, and Noah Baumbach. | Photo Credit: AP

Director-writer couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were married in New York at City Hall. A representative for Gerwig confirmed the news to People magazine.

ALSO READ
‘Barbie’ movie review: Pastel, plastic, and adorably savage

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, most recently worked on the record-breaking Barbie, which they co-wrote and she directed. The couple has been together for over a decade, meeting on Baumbach's 2010 directorial Greenberg before they officially started dating in 2011. They got engaged in 2020.

Earlier this year, Gerwig and Baumbach welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They became parents to their first child, Harold (four). Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 12, with his former wife and Greenberg co-writer Jennifer Jason Leigh.

ALSO READ:When Einstein had something to do with Barbie

In addition to working on their own projects, the duo has frequently collaborated in a writing, directing or acting capacity on films, including White Noise, Frances Ha and Mistress America.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.