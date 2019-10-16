‘Grease’ to get TV spin-off ‘Rydell High’ on HBO Max

A spin-off to the hit 1978 movie musical Grease Live is set to hit the small screen.

Officials at streaming service HBO Max are developing Grease: Rydell High — named after the school attended by the characters in the film — as a series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The new show will offer a mix of new characters and those already known to fans and feature a modern take on the story.

“It’s still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well,” says a representative for HBO Max in a statement.

The statement further read: “It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers.”

Bosses at Picturestart and Temple Hill will serve as executive producers while executives at Paramount Television and Picturestart will produce the series.

The production is not the only Grease-inspired project in the works — a prequel, titled Summer Lovin has also been given the greenlight.