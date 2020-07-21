Movies

‘Grease’ prequel ‘Summer Lovin’ in the works from director Brett Haley

A still from the original ‘Grease’

The title is derived from one of the classic songs in the original movie ‘Summer Nights’

Hearts Beat Loud helmer Brett Haley will direct Paramount Pictures’ Grease prequel Summer Lovin’ from a script penned by Leah McKendrick.

Temple Hill and Picturestart are producing the project, reported Deadline.

The 1978 original, featuring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, revolved around two high school students, who reunite after their brief summer fling, only to find out they’re attending the same school but belong to completely different worlds.

The prequel’s title is derived from one of the classic songs in the original movie, Summer Nights, which reveals how Sandy (Newton-John) and Danny’s (Travolta) love story started.

Grease made Travolta a film star and lead to a sequel starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

In 2016, the film was given live for TV treatment on Fox, starring Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens.

