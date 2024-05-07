ADVERTISEMENT

Gratitude forever: Allu Arjun on 20 years of his Telugu hit ‘Arya’

May 07, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

The 2004 film, directed by Sukumar, was a major milestone in Arjun’s career after he made his debut in Telugu cinema with 2003’s ‘Gangotri’

PTI

Allu Arjun and Anu Mehta in ‘Arya’. | Photo Credit: @alluarjun/X

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster movie Arya. The 2004 film was a major milestone in Arjun's career after he made his debut in Telugu cinema with 2003's Gangotri.

"Twenty years of Arya. It’s not just a movie... It’s a moment in time that changed the course of my life. Gratitude forever," the 42-year-old star wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Arya, in which Arjun played the role of the titular protagonist, a free-spirited guy who falls in love with a girl named Geetha, had marked the directorial debut of popular filmmaker Sukumar. The actor and the filmmaker later collaborated for Arya 2, the 2009 follow-up that also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep.

After the Arya films, Arjun and Sukumar reunited for the 2021 blockbuster movie Pushpa 1: The Rise, which went on to become one of the biggest money-spinners of the year earning over Rs 350 crore. The film depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (played by Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The duo are currently awaiting Pushpa 2: The Rule. The pan-Indian movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is currently slated for release on August 15.

