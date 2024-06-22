GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grateful to judiciary for allowing release of ‘Maharaj’: YRF after Gujarat HC lifts stay order

The period drama that marks the debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, ‘Maharaj’ is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862

Updated - June 22, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 12:22 pm IST

PTI
A poster of ‘Maharaj’, starring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

A poster of ‘Maharaj’, starring Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. | Photo Credit: netflix_in/Instagram

Yash Raj Films (YRF), the banner behind Maharajthat marks the debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid, has expressed gratitude to the judiciary after the Gujarat High Court lifted an interim stay on the film's release.

The period drama, set in pre-independent India, is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. The Gujarat High Court on Friday observed that Maharaj did not target the Vaishnav Pushtimarg sect as alleged by its members, who had filed a petition against the release of the film, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments.

‘Maharaj’ movie review: Junaid Khan’s debut film means well, runs dull

The film has nothing objectionable or derogatory, the court said after watching it, and allowed its release on streaming platform Netflix.

In a statement posted on its official social media handles, YRF said the movie is a tribute to Karsandas Mulji, one of the greatest social reformers of India. "We are grateful to our judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji," the production banner said.

"Karsandas, a hero and a devout Vaishnav, stood for righteousness, protected women and safeguarded his community and faith. Maharaj is a tribute to his indomitable fighting spirit and his courage to be on the right side of history,” it added.

The studio, known for producing renowned films such as Veer Zaara, Fighter, Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Chak De! India, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Silsila, and Kabhi Kabhie, said it has never made a movie that would "tarnish" the country's reputation.

"Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture and heritage. We have never produced a film that has tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen. Hope you watch Maharaj and join us in saluting Karsandas," the production banner said.

ALSO READ:Facts in fiction: on stopping the release of the Hindi film, Hamare Baarah 

Maharaj is produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment and is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra of Hichki fame.

Malhotra also shared an emotional note on social media, saying the film has a story that needs to be told against all odds.

"A film release is almost like the arrival of a child for a filmmaker. The labour of love would like to be celebrated and announced with elan. But when you choose to tell a story that must be told against all odds then the battle will be uphill but hopefully worth the pain and obstacles as we as a team are super proud of the film 'Maharaj' that we have made,” he wrote.

"Maharaj" also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari Wagh in a special appearance.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.