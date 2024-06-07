GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grant Sputore to direct ‘Godzilla x Kong’ follow-up for Legendary

Grant Sputore, who made the 2019 sci-fi hit ‘I Am Mother’, will direct next MonsterVerse film, following the success of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: New Empire’

Published - June 07, 2024 11:46 am IST

PTI
Grant Sputore.

Grant Sputore. | Photo Credit: grantsputore/Instagram

Filmmaker Grant Sputore will tackle the next entry in the hit MonsterVerse franchise of Hollywood studio Legendary.

‘Godzilla: Minus One’ movie review: Takashi Yamazaki’s glorious modern-day monsterpiece

Sputore, best known for the 2019 sci-fi hit I Am Mother, starring Hilary Swank, will direct the project from a script by Shang Chi scribe Dave Callaham, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sputore's hiring comes after the exit of Adam Wingard, who helmed the previous two installments of the franchise -- Godzilla vs Kong (2021) and Godzilla x Kong: New Empire (2024) -- that turned out to be humongous hits at the global box office.

Legendary's Monsterverse franchise started with 2014's Godzilla, which was followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ review: The Titans deliver, the film... not so much

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire saw Godzilla and Kong uniting to stop a tyrannical leader and his frost-breathing monster from invading the Earth's surface.

ALSO READ:‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ movie review: A no-holds-barred monster spectacle for the ages

The movie, which earned over USD 560 million worldwide, featured an ensemble cast of Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

English cinema / World cinema

