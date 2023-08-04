‘Gran Turismo’ release date out

August 04, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Gran Turismo, Sony Pictures’ sports adventure feature will be released in theatres in India on August 25 2023.

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of a team of unlikely underdogs — a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.

Directed by ​Neill Blomkamp, the ensemble cast includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

