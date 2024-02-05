ADVERTISEMENT

Grammys 2024 | Rapper Killer Mike taken away in handcuffs after winning three Grammy Awards

February 05, 2024 10:05 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - LOS ANGELES

Reports citing a security official at the arena stated that Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards

Reuters

Killer Mike poses with the Best Rap Album award, the Best Rap Performance award and the Best Rap Song award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on February 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rapper Killer Mike was taken away from Sunday night's Grammy Awards in handcuffs by police after sweeping up three of the music industry's biggest prizes for rap music, witnesses said.

Los Angeles police offered no statement on the matter and two separate press officers on duty said they had no information.

Video posted on social media showed police escorting Killer Mike, his hands cuffed behind his back, through the concourse of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter, citing an arena security official, reported that Killer Mike was detained for an unspecified misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammy Awards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Grammys 2024 | Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius win big while SZA and ‘Barbie’ also earn early trophies

Earlier in the day, Killer Mike and collaborators won the Grammy for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," and best rap album for "Michael."

Born Michael Render, Killer Mike is also a known for social activism on issues such racism and police brutality.

His agent and publicists did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

music / arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US