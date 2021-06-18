Malayalam movie ‘Grahanam’ is a dream-come-true project for a group of film lovers in Singapore

The psycho-thriller, with newcomers from Singapore in the cast and crew, releases on Neestream on June 19

Grahanam, which releases this weekend on OTT, has new faces in the cast, crew and production, with most of them based in Singapore.

The film, written, scripted and directed by Anand Paga, is produced by Anand and his wife, Devika Sivan, who also plays the female lead. The “psycho-thriller” revolves around Tina (Devika) and Roy (Gibu George), a happily married couple settled in Singapore. At one point, Tina has doubts about Roy’s real identity. An incident on the day of ‘grahanam’ (eclipse) changes their lives for the worse and the pursuit of truth begins.

Devika says that nearly 80% of the film has been shot in and around Singapore. “It is a dream-come-true moment for the entire team. It was our passion for movies that brought us together. Most of us are in the IT field or doing business. We started out with short films and while working on Grahanam, all of us were balancing our personal and professional lives. We wanted to make it work in spite of several difficulties such as a lack of funds and the pandemic,” says Devika, granddaughter of veteran musician Kamukara Purushothaman.

Anand Paga, director of ‘Grahanam’, with wife, Devika Sivan, who plays the lead in the film. The couple has also produced the movie. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Also in the cast are Sudheer Karamana, Vijay Menon, Jayaram Nair and Binoop Nair. Sooraj Jayaraman and Ann Sooraj of the popular We Are A Sambavam YouTube channel are part of the cast. Raj Vimal Dev is the cinematographer and music is by Anandhkumar. Among the singers are Vineeth Sreenivasan and KS Harishankar.

“We hope to give a pleasing cinematic experience with a strong storyline. Being newcomers, we learnt everything on the job. When the film released in Singapore, the response was encouraging,” adds Devika.

Grahanam streams on Neestream from June 19.