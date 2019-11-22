Graham Norton to host the 2020 BAFTAs

British talk show host Graham Norton is set to host the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on February 2.

Graham, who is the host of the popular BBC UK show The Graham Norton Show, will take over the duties from Joanna Lumley, who hosted the BAFTAs the last two years.

According to Variety, Norton said that he was delighted to be "taking the helm of the biggest night in British film. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I’ve ever faced.”

Graham himself is a six-time BAFTA Television Award winner for his show, and has got 19 BAFTA nominations over the years from The British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The nominations for the British Academy Film Awards will be revealed on January 7. The event is being held earlier than usual to keep its position just before the Academy Awards are scheduled to be held.