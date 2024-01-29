ADVERTISEMENT

Gowtam Tinnanuri, Anirudh Ravichander team up for teenage musical drama ‘Magic’

January 29, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri and music composer Anirudha Ravichander collaborate for teen drama ‘Magic’, nearly four years after ‘Jersey’

The Hindu Bureau

Magic, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri with music by Anirudh Ravichander, stars four newcomers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the Telugu sports drama Jersey, which he also remade in Hindi, director Gowtam Tinnanuri has announced his new film, Magic, a teenage drama scheduled to release this summer in Telugu and Tamil. Billed as a musical, the film brings together Gowtam and composer Anirudh Ravichander yet again. Magic stars four newcomers as the teens who work towards composing an original song for their college festival.

According to a statement from the film’s team, the coming-of-age narrative of the young protagonists composing for their college fest has several nostalgic moments that they are confident viewers will connect with.

ALSO READ
Watch | Director Gowtam Tinnanuri: The ‘Jersey’ you saw on screen was the ninth or 10th draft

Magic has been filmed with cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, production design by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli and costume design by Neeraja Kona. Navin had earlier bagged the national award for best editing for Jersey (2019).

Magic is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya for Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and is presented by Srikara Studios. The teen musical drama was filmed in Nilgiri Hills amid varying weather conditions including unseasonal rains, plummeting temperatures and fog.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gowtam Tinnanuri, meanwhile, is also working on a film starring Vijay Deverakonda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US