Karnataka stalls screening ofHamare Baarah’film

Updated - June 07, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 01:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bombay High Court has also withheld release of the Hindi film ‘Hamare Baarah’

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Government has banned the release of the movie ‘Hamare Baarah’in the State for two weeks or until further notice. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Government has stalled the screening of the controversial Hindi film Hamare Baarah or its trailer on any platform for two weeks or until further orders, citing law and order concerns.

The Government Order came a day ahead of its scheduled release on Friday. Several Muslim organisations had raised concerns over the “provocative” and “insulting” portrayal of the community in the film.

The Bombay High Court has also withheld the film’s release until June 14.

According to the order, the showing of the film or its trailer has been stalled under the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act, 1964.

