ADVERTISEMENT

‘GoT’ stars Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for gothic horror film

February 10, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Titled ‘The Dreadful’, the movie will be directed by Natasha Kermani

PTI

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington | Photo Credit: JEFF KRAVITZ/GETTY IMAGES

Game of Thrones alums Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are set to reunite for an upcoming gothic horror movie. Titled The Dreadful, the movie will be directed by Natasha Kermani from a script she wrote, reported Deadline.

ALSO READ
‘Game of Thrones’ Aegon’s conquest spin-off in the works

The film is set against the backdrop of the War of the Roses and Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society. But when a man (Harington) from their past returns, he will set off a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne, according to the official logline.

The Dreadful will be produced by Redwire Pictures/Tunnel’s Luke Daniels, as well as Storyboard Media’s Patrick Muldoon and Patrick Hibler, and Lucas Jarach. Greg Lauritano also produces under his Black Magic banner.

Turner and Harington broke out with HBO's epic fantasy show Game of Thrones, in which they played the lead roles of half-siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow. The show, created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off series in the works with Kit Harington

Turner most recently appeared in feature film Do Revenge as well as the HBO miniseries The Staircase. Her upcoming project is the British crime series Joan.

Harington was recently seen in the Apple TV+ show Extrapolations, and movies Blood for Dust and Baby Ruby.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US