ADVERTISEMENT

‘GOT’ prequel series ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ finds lead actors

April 08, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

The upcoming series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novels, focusing on the characters Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg

The Hindu Bureau

Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell 

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a prequel series to Game of Thrones seperate from House of the Dragon, has found its principal actors.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off ‘The Hedge Knight’ release date announced

The upcoming series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg novels, focusing on the characters Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.

According to Variety, Peter Claffey will play the role of Dunk. Dexter Sol Ansell will portray Egg.

Claffey is an Irish actor and former rugby union player. Sol Ansell is a British child actor known from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the series Emmerdale and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Return of ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘The White Lotus’ and more announced by HBO

A logline of The Hedge Knight quoted by Variety reads, “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US