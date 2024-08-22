ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon Ramsay and family to star in Netflix docuseries ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’

Published - August 22, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Gordon Ramsay’s Netflix show, ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’, follows his journey leading up to a major London restaurant venture

The Hindu Bureau

Gordon Ramsay. | Photo Credit: gordongram/Instagram

Gordon Ramsay will bring his first ever show to Netflix. Titled Being Gordon Ramsay, the show will depict Ramsay’s journey in the lead up to his biggest restaurant venture in London.

Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Uncharted’ is back

Ramsay is set to launch five culinary experiences in London’s tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate. “Taking place over nine months, the series will provide exclusive access to the Ramsay family, as Gordon balances his various work commitments and life as a husband to his wife, Tana, and father to their six children,” Netflix said in a statement.

ALSO READ:Hell’s Kitchen in Las Vegas: a quick taste

Studio Ramsay Global and a FOX Entertainment Company are producing the project. Dionne Bromfield will direct the show while Amanda Westwood, Deborah Sargeant, and Lisa Edwards will serve as executive producers. Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the show.

