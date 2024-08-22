Gordon Ramsay and family to star in Netflix docuseries ‘Being Gordon Ramsay’

Gordon Ramsay will bring his first ever show to Netflix. Titled Being Gordon Ramsay, the show will depict Ramsay’s journey in the lead up to his biggest restaurant venture in London.

Ramsay is set to launch five culinary experiences in London’s tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate. “Taking place over nine months, the series will provide exclusive access to the Ramsay family, as Gordon balances his various work commitments and life as a husband to his wife, Tana, and father to their six children,” Netflix said in a statement.

Studio Ramsay Global and a FOX Entertainment Company are producing the project. Dionne Bromfield will direct the show while Amanda Westwood, Deborah Sargeant, and Lisa Edwards will serve as executive producers. Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the show.