Gopichand’s next with A Harsha titled ‘Bhimaa’

June 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

Gopichand is set to play a cop in ‘Bhimaa’ in the Telugu debut of Kannada choreographer-turned-director A Harsha

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of ‘Bhimaa’ | Photo Credit: Gopichand/Instagram

The first look and title of Gopichand’s next is out. Called Bhimaa, the film have Gopichand playing a cop. Bhimaa is directed by A Harsha, known for his Kannada hits such as Bhajarangi and Vajrakaya with Shivarajkumar.

A poster was released on the actor’s 44th birthday. Bhimaa is Gopichand’s 31st film, and the actor is set to play a ruthless cop in the action drama. The film’s shoot is currently underway in Hyderabad. Gopichand sports a rugged look in the poster.

A Harsha, the choreographer-turned-filmmaker, last directed the period action drama Vedha starring Shivarajkumar. Bhimaa marks the return of Gopichand in the cop avatar. His previous film Ramabanam failed to shine at the box office.

