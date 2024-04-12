ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gopichand 32’ is now titled ‘Viswam’; makers release film’s teaser 

April 12, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, ‘Viswam’ also stars Kavya Thapar

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Viswam’ | Photo Credit: @PeopleMediaFactory/YouTube

The makers of Gopichand’s 32nd film have announced the film’s title along with a teaser. The action film is titled Viswam and the video, titled First Strike, shares a glimpse of what the film has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser features Gopichand gatecrashing a wedding, killing some of its guests before serving himself a plate of biriyani.

Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, Viswam is produced by TG Viswa Prasad’s People Media Factory banner and Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios. The film is written by Gopi Mohan, Bhanu-Nandu and Praveen Verma

Also starring Kavya Thapar, Viswam’s technical crew consists of music director Chaitan Bharadwaj, cinematographer KV Guhan and editor Amar Reddy Kudumula.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch the teaser here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US