‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Vakeel Saab’: The 10 most searched-for South Indian films in 2021

Hyderabad

08 December 2021 13:57 IST

From Tamil dramas such as ‘Jai Bhim’ and Malayalam biopics like ‘Kurup’ to Telugu fan favourites such as ‘Jathi Ratnalu’, we look at the top ten searched-for films of the year 2021, according to Google

Despite a rough year for theatres owing to the pandemic, the fan fervour around film releases prevailed.

Much of this excitement migrated online to OTT platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime but that did not stop fans from wanting to know more about their favourite films before and after they released. Netizens were on the lookout for plotline discussion forums, trailer releases, interviews, memes and more — all this online activity contributed to these 10 films making it to Google’s 2021 Year in Search for South Indian films.

And it is no wonder that this year’s list features projects from actors such as Rajinikanth, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Dhanush and Dulquer Salmaan.