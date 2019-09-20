Movies

Google pays tribute to 25 years of ‘Friends’ with Easter eggs

The first episode of ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ was aired on September 22, 1994

The first episode of ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ was aired on September 22, 1994   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

From Phoebe singing and a ‘Smelly Cat’ walking around on your screen to Ross yelling ‘Pivot!’, the search engine is giving fans a true-blue nostalgia rush

Earlier this year, Google paid a tribute to the supervillain Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War. Search for his name and watch the Infinity Stones make half your search results disappear from the page into nothingness! “Perfectly balanced, as all things should be..”

And now, the search engine has paid a rousing tribute to iconic television series ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’. This weekend will mark 25 years since the show debuted, as the first episode was aired on September 22, 1994.

A Google search of any of the six ‘Friends’ — Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller and Chandler Bing — show users special icons on the right-hand panels of the search page, which are Easter eggs or inside jokes that fans will recognise, relevant to each character.

For instance, a search for Ross brings up a couch, click on it, and Ross’ voice yells “Pivot! Pivot!” as the screen pivots too, until finally he ruefully says, “I don't think it's gonna pivot any more.. “

Chandler’s name reveals an armchair, which lead to a duck and chick that prance around on screen, while Rachel’s brings about images of the ‘The Rachel’, the iconic character named after Jennifer Aniston’s look in the initial seasons on the show.

Google pays tribute to 25 years of ‘Friends’ with Easter eggs

No prizes for guessing what comes up for Joey’s name: a pizza slice that is quickly grabbed by a pair of arms, crying, “Joey doesn’t share food!”

Google pays tribute to 25 years of ‘Friends’ with Easter eggs

Monica will clean your screen leaving it sparkling, while Phoebe will of course, sing her legendary ‘Smelly Cat’ for you, while... a smelly cat walks around.

Google pays tribute to 25 years of ‘Friends’ with Easter eggs

Fans searching for “Friends glossary” will also be treated to definitions of memorable phrases from the show such as ‘unfloopy’, ‘phalange’, ‘mississipily’ and so on. We are pretty sure that the likes of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will be among the many Google users today!

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
television industry
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2019 8:51:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/google-pays-tribute-to-25-years-of-friends-with-easter-eggs/article29469935.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY