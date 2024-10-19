‘Goodrich’ movie review: Michael Keaton shines in this gentle relationship drama 

Goodrich, Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s second outing as director following 2017’s Home Again, has echoes of her mum, Nancy Meyers’ films, including The Parent Trap (1998), Something’s Gotta Give (2003), and The Intern (2015).

Andy Goodrich (Michael Keaton), an art dealer in Los Angeles, has his life turned upside down when his second wife, Naomi (Laura Benanti) calls him in the middle of the night to say she has checked herself into rehab. Andy, whose gallery is his life, suddenly has to be the primary caregiver for his nine-year-old twins, Billie (Vivien Lyra Blair) and Mose (Jacob Kopera). The fact everyone except Andy knew of Naomi’s addiction to prescription pills chased down with alcohol, reveals how present Andy was at home.

He asks his daughter from his first marriage, Grace, (Mila Kunis) who resents Andy for never being there for her. Grace, a writer, and her doctor husband Pete (Danny Deferrari) are expecting their first child.

Goodrich (English) Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer Cast: Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Urie Storyline: An art dealer has to fight several fires as his wife goes to rehab, leaving him to care for their children, and there are troubles at work Runtime: 111 minutes

The gallery is in trouble as Andy’s staff, including Jonny (Nico Hiraga) and business partner (Kevin Pollak), tell him. Andy hopes getting the works of a recently deceased artist, Theresa Thompson, will put the gallery back on its feet. He meets Theresa’s daughter, jazz singer Lola (Carmen Ejogo) to convince her that his gallery would be perfect for her mum’s works. There is also an overly emotional actor and single dad, played by Michael Urie

Goodrichis many things — a single, workaholic dad stepping up to becoming father of the year, watching Casablanca with his children, finally being there for his adult daughter, to-be grandfather of the year and also growing up to be a man as he learns when to let go and enjoy the little things in life including going on a hike with Grace and doing breathing exercises with her.

There are gentle laughs (the Halloween costumes where Boba Fett wins over Salvador Dali and Frida Kahlo are quite funny) and Blair continues to be cute as a button. Andie MacDowell as Andy’s first wife and Poorna Jagannathan (she rocks that blunt) as Grace’s obstetrician add heft to the cast.

Goodrich is the kind of movie that would do just fine on a movie night at home (never mind what Kartik Aaryan says about being a champion and not a Chandu) with pizza and popcorn though Keaton and Kunis make a trip to the movies worth your while.

Goodrich is currently running in theatres

