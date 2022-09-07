‘Goodbye’ trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna in a heartfelt drama on life and death

Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is slated to hit screens on October 7

Amitabh and Neena Gupta in a still from the film | Photo Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures/YouTube

The trailer of Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released by the makers on Tuesday. In less than 24 hours since its release, the video has garnered over four million views on YouTube.

In the trailer of director Vikas Bahl’s family drama, a family comes to terms with sudden death. After Neena Gupta’s character passes away, her husband, played by Amitabh, and children, played by Rashmika and Pavail Gulati, make arrangements for her last rites while also coping with grief and shock. The trailer promises a lot of drama, love, grief, and ironically, even comedy.

Goodbye marks Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. Though Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu was initially billed as her Hindi debut, the film is yet to get a release date.

Goodbye also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Sunil Grover, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, and Abhishekh Khan. With cinematography by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti and editing by A Sreekar Prasad, the film has music scored by Amit Trivedi.

The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. and is set to release in theatres on October 7.