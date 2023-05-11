May 11, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The second season of the fantasy comedy series Good Omens is set to premier on Amazon Prime Video on July 28. The series, written by Neil Gaiman, is based on Terry Patchett’s novel of the same name.

The second season, consisting of six episodes, explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

ALSO READ:Ben Affleck and Matt Damon interview: On ‘Air’ and the art of staying best friends for 40 years

Good Omens season 2 stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.