ADVERTISEMENT

‘Good Omens’ renewed for Season 3

December 15, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The filming of the third season, to be directed by Neil Gaiman, will start in Scotland soon

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Good Omens’ Season 2. | Photo Credit: Prime Video/YouTube

Good Omens has been renewed for the third and final season at Amazon. Based on the novel co-written by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, the series is directed by Gaiman.

Good Omens is about the friendship between the fussy angel and rare-book dealer Aziraphale and demon Crowley, a pair of apocalypse-fighting, millennia-long best friends played by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, respectively, as described by Variety.

ALSO READ
‘Good Omens’ Season 2 series review: Michael Sheen and David Tennant are ineffably delightful the second time around

After debuting on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, the second season was announced in 2021. The second season dropped in July and ended with a cliffhanger. The filming of the third season will start in Scotland soon.

In an official statement, Gaiman said, “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service on ‘Good Omens’ Season 2: ‘Anything can happen’

Gaiman will continue as the executive producer, writer and showrunner of Good Omens Season 3. Good Omens is a production of Amazon MGM Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US