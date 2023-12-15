‘Good Omens’ renewed for Season 3

December 15, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Good Omens has been renewed for the third and final season at Amazon. Based on the novel co-written by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, the series is directed by Gaiman.

Good Omens is about the friendship between the fussy angel and rare-book dealer Aziraphale and demon Crowley, a pair of apocalypse-fighting, millennia-long best friends played by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, respectively, as described by Variety.

After debuting on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, the second season was announced in 2021. The second season dropped in July and ended with a cliffhanger. The filming of the third season will start in Scotland soon.

In an official statement, Gaiman said, “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end. Season One was all about averting Armageddon, dangerous prophecies, and the End of the World. Season Two was sweet and gentle, although it may have ended less joyfully than a certain Angel and Demon might have hoped. Now in Season Three, we will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. And they aren’t talking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service on ‘Good Omens’ Season 2: ‘Anything can happen’

Gaiman will continue as the executive producer, writer and showrunner of Good Omens Season 3. Good Omens is a production of Amazon MGM Studios Productions, the Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.