The film is written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Siddharth Sen

The film is written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Siddharth Sen

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry was released yesterday. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead.

In the black comedy, Janhvi plays Jerry, a naive Bihari woman who is forced to take up drug smuggling to aid her troubled family. However, her plan meets with multiple hiccups. The trailer has certainly promised a lot of thrill, emotions, and comedy.

Good Luck Jerry is written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Siddharth Sen. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles

Produced by Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Julu 29.

Janhvi, who was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is currently shooting for Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023.