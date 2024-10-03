‘Good Bad Ugly’: Prasanna joins the cast of Ajith Kumar - Adhik Ravichandran’s film

Actor Prasanna is the first official addition to the cast of Good Bad Ugly, Ajith’s upcoming film with director Adhik Ravichandran. Prasanna, who was earlier set to star alongside Ajith in a couple of projects which did not come to fruition, took to X to share the news.

“This time It’s finally true that I’m part of our beloved Thala Ajith Kumar sir’s film. It’s a dream come true for me,” said Prasanna. “Since Mankatha, every time AK sir’s films were announced, I was supposed to be a part of those. His fans kept speculating and wishing me. I’m there in his next. But there has been ‘many a slip between the cup and the lip,’ as they say.” added the Kanda Naal Mudhal actor before confirming his part in the upcoming film.

Prasanna also confirmed that he has begun shooting for the new film. “I’ve shot my 1st few days, and I can only tell one thing, he is loved so much for what he is, and he is only what you and I have known about him. The man is full of humility and so grounded.”

Dear friends and wellwishers,

This time It's finally true that I'm part of our beloved Thala Ajith Kumar sir's film. It's a dream come true for me. Since Mankatha, every time AK sir's films were announced, I was supposed to be a part of those. His fans kept speculating and… pic.twitter.com/S9nEjonNgc — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) October 3, 2024

Announced on March 14 , Good Bad Ugly is set for a release during Pongal next year. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is reuniting with Ajith after their 2014 film Veeram. Abinandhan Ramanujam serves as the cinematographer while Vijay Velukutty is on board as the editor.

Last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, Ajith is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Best known for helming films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera, Adhik Ravichandran last directed Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Notably, Adhik played a pivotal role as an actor in Ajith’s 2019 film with H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai.