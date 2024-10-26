‘Good Bad Ugly’: Arjun Das joins the cast of Ajith Kumar - Adhik Ravichandran’s film

Actor Arjun Das is the latest addition to the cast of Good Bad Ugly, Ajith’s upcoming film with director Adhik Ravichandran. The young actor, who had starred alongside Vijay in Master and appeared in a cameo in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, took to X to share the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing that he initially used to work in the team of Ajith’s PR Suresh Chandra, Arjun Das recalled how it was him who had uploaded the teaser of the Ajith-starrer Veeram online. “One thing that has remained constant over the years has been Ajith sir’s kindness and generosity,” said Arjun.

“I get to share the screen with him - a dream come true moment indeed. Feels like life has come full circle from working at his office to actually sharing the screen with him.” added the Andhaghaaram actor before confirming his part in the upcoming film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Prasanna had earlier shared a similar note to confirm that he’s also a part of the Ajith starrer.

Announced on March 14 , Good Bad Ugly is set for a release during Pongal next year. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is reuniting with Ajith after their 2014 film Veeram. Abinandhan Ramanujam serves as the cinematographer while Vijay Velukutty is on board as the editor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun, who was recently seen in Rasavathi, is all to make his Malayalam debut with Madhuram-director Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming film which will also feature music by Hesham Abdul Wahab who earlier also worked on Madhuram.

In Tamil, he will next be seen in Once More co-starring Aditi Shankar and helmed by debutant director Vignesh Srikanth. The actor also has a film titled Bomb with Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal director Vishal Venkat and actor Shivathmika Rajashekar. He will also be seen in the Telugu filmOG, helmed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.

Last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, Ajith is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Best known for helming films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera, Adhik Ravichandran last directed Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Notably, Adhik played a pivotal role as an actor in Ajith’s 2019 film with H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.