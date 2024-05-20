ADVERTISEMENT

‘Good Bad Ugly’: Ajith Kumar looks hip and trendy in first look of Adhik Ravichandran’s film

Published - May 20, 2024 11:31 am IST

‘Good Bad Ugly’ is set for a release during Pongal next year

The Hindu Bureau

First look of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ | Photo Credit: @MythriOfficial/X

The first look of actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday.

The poster shows a tattooed Ajith donning Hawaiian shirts and in three contrasting moods.

Announced on March 14, Good Bad Ugly is set for a release during Pongal next year. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Good Bad Ugly will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is reuniting with Ajith after their 2014 film Veeram. Abinandhan Ramanujam serves as the cinematographer while Vijay Velukutty is on board as the editor.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Ajith Kumar and Aarav endure a car accident in film’s BTS clip

Last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, Ajith is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Best known for helming films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera, Adhik Ravichandran last directed Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Notably, Adhik played a pivotal role as an actor in Ajith’s 2019 film with H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai.

