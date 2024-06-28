‘Good Bad Ugly’: A stylish Ajith Kumar makes a ‘shaka’ pose in second look of Adhik Ravichandran’s film

A second look poster of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. Directed by Mark Antony-maker Adhik Ravichandran, the film is currently in production.

The second look, in the same mood as the first look, features a tattooed Ajith making a shaka sign with his hand, as a barrage of guns go ablaze in the background.

Announced on March 14, Good Bad Ugly is set for a release during Pongal next year. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is reuniting with Ajith after their 2014 film Veeram. Abinandhan Ramanujam serves as the cinematographer while Vijay Velukutty is on board as the editor.

Last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, Ajith is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Best known for helming films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera, Adhik Ravichandran last directed Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Notably, Adhik played a pivotal role as an actor in Ajith’s 2019 film with H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai.

