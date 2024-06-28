GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Good Bad Ugly’: A stylish Ajith Kumar makes a ‘shaka’ pose in second look of Adhik Ravichandran’s film

Currently in production, ‘Good Bad Ugly’ is set for a release during Pongal next year

Published - June 28, 2024 12:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Second look of ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Second look of ‘Good Bad Ugly’ | Photo Credit: @Adhikravi/X

A second look poster of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly, was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. Directed by Mark Antony-maker Adhik Ravichandran, the film is currently in production.

The second look, in the same mood as the first look, features a tattooed Ajith making a shaka sign with his hand, as a barrage of guns go ablaze in the background.

Ajith Kumar meets Chiranjeevi on sets of ‘Vishwambhara’; pictures out

Announced on March 14, Good Bad Ugly is set for a release during Pongal next year. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who is reuniting with Ajith after their 2014 film Veeram. Abinandhan Ramanujam serves as the cinematographer while Vijay Velukutty is on board as the editor.

Last seen in H Vinoth’s Thunivu, Ajith is currently working on Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

‘Vidaa Muyarchi’: Ajith Kumar and Aarav endure a car accident in film’s BTS clip

Best known for helming films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan and Bagheera, Adhik Ravichandran last directed Mark Antony, starring Vishal and SJ Suryah. Notably, Adhik played a pivotal role as an actor in Ajith’s 2019 film with H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.