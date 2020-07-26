Gone with the wind star Olivia de Havilland passes away

Olivia de Havilland...star of Hollywood’s golden age.

De Havilland’s acting career included two Academy Awards, a victory over Hollywood’s studio system and a long-running feud with her actress-sister Joan Fontaine.

Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died of natural causes at the age of 104 in Paris on Sunday.

She first drew attention by playing opposite swashbuckling Errol Flynn in a series of films starting in the 1930s and made an enduring impression as the demure Melanie in Gone With the Wind in 1939.

Later she would have to fight to get more challenging roles — a battle that ended up in court but paid off with Oscars for To Each His Own (1946) and The Heiress (1949).

Retiring after making 50 films, she settled in Paris and made few public appearances but returned to Hollywood in 2003 to take part in the 75th Academy Awards show.