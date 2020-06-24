‘Golmaal Again’ to be first Hindi film to release in New Zealand after theatres reopen

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty’s 2017 film Golmaal Again will become the first Hindi film to hit theatres again after the pandemic —but not in India.

The comedy hit will be screened in New Zealand after the country will reopen all cinema halls this week, after several months of closure due to the lockdown cause by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film stars the likes of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu, among others.

Rohit Shetty posted on social media, “New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post Covid. New Zealand is now covid free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - ‘THE SHOW MUST GO ON...’ (sic).”

Punjabi film Ardaas Karaan was also announced to re-release in New Zealand in June.