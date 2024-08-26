GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Goli Soda - The Rising’ teaser: Vijay Milton takes us back into the world of Aachi Mess boys

The series will star Cheran, Shaam, Abirami, Pugazh, Ramya Nambeesan and Avantika Mishra

Published - August 26, 2024 12:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Goli Soda - The Rising’

A still from ‘Goli Soda - The Rising’ | Photo Credit: @disneyplusHSTam

Fan of Vijay Milton’s 2014 film Goli Soda? The director is taking us back into the world of the Aachi Mess boys in a new web series that’s all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Director Vijay Milton: Vijay Antony’s ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ is inspired from a Denzel Washington film

Titled Goli Soda - The Rising, the series is expected to continue the story of the youngsters after the film’s happenings. The series will star Cheran, Shaam, Abirami, Pugazh, Ramya Nambeesan and Avantika Mishra. The makers released the teaser of the series recently.

The cast also includes actors from the first film and newbies to the franchise such as RK Vijay Murugan, Bharath Sreeni, Kishore, Pandi, Udhaya Raj, Murugesh, Kutty Mani, Ammu Abhirami, Seetha, Swetha, Sujatha, Imman Annachi, John Mahendran and Madhusudhanan Rao.

‘Chutney Sambar’ web series review: Yogi Babu and Radha Mohan cook up a delectable hodgepodge

Produced by Ramesh Krishnamoorthy and created by Vijay Milton, the series will feature songs composed by SN Arungiri. Goli Soda - The Rising will have background score by Simon K King and editing by National Award-winning editor Praveen KL.

This Hotstar Specials will be released in 7 Languages; Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. More details on the series are expected to be announced soon.

Watch the teaser of Goli Soda - The Rising here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.