‘Goli Soda - The Rising’ teaser: Vijay Milton takes us back into the world of Aachi Mess boys

Fan of Vijay Milton’s 2014 film Goli Soda? The director is taking us back into the world of the Aachi Mess boys in a new web series that’s all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Titled Goli Soda - The Rising, the series is expected to continue the story of the youngsters after the film’s happenings. The series will star Cheran, Shaam, Abirami, Pugazh, Ramya Nambeesan and Avantika Mishra. The makers released the teaser of the series recently.

The cast also includes actors from the first film and newbies to the franchise such as RK Vijay Murugan, Bharath Sreeni, Kishore, Pandi, Udhaya Raj, Murugesh, Kutty Mani, Ammu Abhirami, Seetha, Swetha, Sujatha, Imman Annachi, John Mahendran and Madhusudhanan Rao.

Produced by Ramesh Krishnamoorthy and created by Vijay Milton, the series will feature songs composed by SN Arungiri. Goli Soda - The Rising will have background score by Simon K King and editing by National Award-winning editor Praveen KL.

This Hotstar Specials will be released in 7 Languages; Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. More details on the series are expected to be announced soon.

Watch the teaser of Goli Soda - The Rising here: