Disney+ Hotstar has released a trailer for its much-awaited Goli Soda Rising. The streaming platform announced the release date of the Tamil web series.

The trailer shows the characters of four boys, around whom the films from the Goli Soda franchise revolved. They return to set up an eatery in a truck in the new market. This time around, the boys, who have now grown into smart young men, intend to own a shop instead of running their business on rented space.

Actor and director Cheran essays the role an ex-convict while actor Shaam is seen appearing as the head of a notorious gang of thugs. Pugazh of Cooku With Comali fame plays a gangster. The web series is set to stream on Disney+ Hostar from September 13.

Goli Soda Rising is produced by Ramesh Krishnamoorthy and created by Vijay Milton. The series will feature Shaam, Abirami, Ramya Nambeesan, Pugazh, Cheran, R K Vijay Murugan, Avanthika Mishra, Bharath Sreeni, Kishore, Pandi, Udhaya Raj, Murugesh, Kutty Mani, Ammu Abhirami, Seetha, Swetha, Sujatha, Imman Annachi, John Mahendran and Madhusudhanan Rao among others.

The upcoming series will have songs by S N Arunagiri. It has background score by Simon K King and editing by National Award winning editor Praveen K L.

