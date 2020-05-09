Golden Globes makes temporary changes to foreign language film eligibility rules

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has tweaked its rules for the Golden Globes in regard to the foreign language film category, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, HFPA has announced that foreign language films will not need a theatrical release in their own country to be eligible for the 2021 Golden Globes.

Earlier there was a rule that foreign films must be released in their country of origin during the 15-month period from October 1 to December 31 prior to the awards.

Foreign-language motion pictures that had a bonafide theatrical release planned to begin in their country of origin during the period from March 15 until a date to be determined by HFPA when cinemas in that country have generally reopened, may instead be released in any country in any format and will still be eligible for the Golden Globe foreign-language motion picture awards, the new rule states.

The films can be released in motion picture format such as in theatres or on pay-per-view or a television format such as subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.

Also, the movies in consideration will not be screened for HFPA members in a theatre or screening room, but the distributors of foreign-language films will have to get in touch with the HFPA to arrange a screening date on the official HFPA calendar and provide all the members with a screening link or a DVD copy of the film to make it possible for the members to view it at home.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 93rd Golden Globes. No date for the awards ceremony has been announced yet.